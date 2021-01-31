Menu

Canada

Man charged after golf cart stolen, driven on QEW: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
A golf cart is seen outside of Mapleview Mall in Burlington.
A golf cart is seen outside of Mapleview Mall in Burlington. Andrew Collins / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been charged after a golf cart was stolen and driven on the QEW Sunday.

Police said they received a call around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a golf cart on the highway in the Brant Street area in Burlington.

Read more: ‘It’s just unbelievable’: Father speaks out after OPP, Toronto police stop 12-year-old joyriding SUV

The golf cart was reported stolen from Appleby College in Oakville nearly 20km away, though it’s not clear how long it may have been on the QEW.

Police said there wasn’t a pursuit, but numerous motorists called in about seeing the vehicle on the highway.

A man was later arrested near Mapleview Mall and charged with theft over $5,000, police said.

Police said a man was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000.
Police said a man was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000. Andrew Collins / Global News
Click to play video 'Teen caught doing 308 km/h on QEW retains luxury car lawyer' Teen caught doing 308 km/h on QEW retains luxury car lawyer
Teen caught doing 308 km/h on QEW retains luxury car lawyer – May 11, 2020
