Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

OPP, Toronto police stop young boy joyriding SUV from Hwy. 401 to QEW

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 8:35 am
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Parham, Ontario on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Parham, Ontario on Monday, June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Toronto police say they found a young boy taking his parent’s car for a joyride after they responded to reports of an impaired driver on the QEW overnight Tuesday.

Both Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto police said they received several calls from concerned drivers about a vehicle driving erratically on the highway between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

OPP said they received two complaints with matching vehicle and license plate descriptions of a young looking driver with his seat pushed all the way forward driving with no lights on, first at Albion and Weston roads, and second on Highway 401 westbound at Dixon Road.

The vehicle continued from the 401 down to Highway 427, OPP said, and there were reports of a few “near misses” with other cars.

At around 3:15 a.m., both OPP and Toronto police found the vehicle, which stopped by itself on the westbound QEW at Hurontario Street.

Toronto police said the boy was not injured and the vehicle had no damage to it. Police brought the child’s father to the scene.

The vehicle was missing from a family home near Islington Avenue and Albion Road.

There is no word on whether any charges were laid.

