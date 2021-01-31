Collision closes Hwy 97 and knocks out power to 1,000 properties

Send this page to someone via email

A collision near the intersection of Highway 97 and Westside Road has closed the highway in both directions north of Vernon and knocked out power to around 1,000 properties.

BCHydro said the motor vehicle crash cut power to the area just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Crews were repairing the problem on Sunday morning and BCHyrdo is estimating the lengthy outage will be restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday.

A seriously damaged vehicle was visible beside the highway Sunday morning.

There is a detour available for traffic to get around the highway closure.

Motorists are accessing Westside Road via Head of the Lake Road and getting around the highway closure using St. Annes Road.

The highway is also expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

Global News has reached out to police and BC Emergency Health Services for more information about the collision.