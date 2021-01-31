Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 31

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

City of Toronto launching campaign reminding residents to wear masks in residential buildings

The City of Toronto will be launching an education campaign this week reminding residents to wear masks in common areas of residential buildings, officials said Sunday.

Officials said the campaign will run online, on social media, as well as on digital screens in apartment and condo buildings.

A public education campaign will be launched this week to remind residents about the municipal bylaws and provincial regulations that require everyone to wear masks or face coverings in all indoor public settings, including common areas in multi-residential buildings. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 31, 2021

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,848 new cases on Sunday.

Of those:

726 were in Toronto

306 were in Peel Region

168 were in York Region

55 were in Durham Region

47 were in Halton Region

However, the province said that “due to a data catch-up,” Toronto Public Health is reporting around 300 additional cases.

Ontario reports 1,848 cases, 43 deaths

Ontario reported 1,848 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 268,211.

A total of 242,807 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 2,313 and is 90.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Forty-three additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,188.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.7 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 3.3 per cent, and is down from last Sunday’s report when it was 4.2 per cent.

13 more deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,529 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 13.

Just over 2,800 more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 339,644 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 2,816.

So far, 68,849 people have received both required doses of either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines.

