Edmonton Oilers PK a problem with rematch against Leafs on tap

It’s a red hot power play against a cold penalty kill Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are at 42 per cent on the power play this season. The Edmonton Oilers penalty kill is struggling at 72 per cent.

“We’ve been talking about more pressure and getting quicker on it. Penalty killing is about the will to get the job done,” said Oilers head coach Dave Tippett, who wants to see his penalty killers do a better job of getting in shooting lanes.

“You get in a lane, there’s a good possibility you get hit with a puck. That hurts, but it hurts to win.” Tweet This

It’s been a costly drop off on the PK for the Oilers, who last season were second in the NHL at 84.4 per cent.

“We know we can get back to that,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “You have to find your rhythm and get confidence on it.”

The Leafs scored two power play goals in the third period on Thursday to earn a 4-3 win.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Kahun – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Neal – Turris – Kassian

Ennis – Shore – Archibald

Nurse – Bear

Jones – Larsson

Koekkoek – Barrie

Koskinen

The Oilers and Maple Leafs are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.