Edmonton Oilers rally but fall short against Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth in a row, dropping the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

Jason Spezza gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead halfway through the first. After the Oilers turned the puck over behind their own net, Spezza’s backhand leaked through Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen. Later in the period, Toronto forward William Nylander scored just as a penalty to Oilers forward Kyle Turris expired.

Edmonton’s James Neal had two great chances to put the Oilers on the board in the second. He got in behind the defence but his backhand was stopped by Toronto netminder Freddie Andersen. Then, on a power play, he weaved across the front of the net but lost control of the puck before he could flip it in.

With the Oilers on a two-man advantage late in the second, Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl ripped home a one-timer to score for the fifth straight game. He struck again seven minutes into the third, again on a power play, nudging a backhand by Andersen.

The Leafs hopped back ahead 56 seconds later on a power-play deflection by Wayne Simmonds. The Oilers came back again with Zack Kassian lifting a rebound over Andersen with 8:48 on the clock. Leafs forward Auston Matthews wired a shot home with 6:24 left for another power-play tally.

Nylander went off for tripping with 2:52 left, but the Oilers couldn’t tie it up.

The Leafs power play was 2 for 4 to go to 42.8 per cent on the season.

The Oilers and Leafs will play again Saturday night at 8 p.m. MT.