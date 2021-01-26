Edmonton Oilers can’t hold lead in loss to Winnipeg Jets

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets scored three goals in the first seven minutes of the third period on their way to a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

The teams traded power plays early in the first period.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl snuck a shot through Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck before Andrew Copp replied with a goal for Winnipeg.

The Oilers scored two in 2:03 with Adam Larsson notching his second of the season before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins notched one on the power play. Jets forward Mathieu Perreault cut the Oilers’ lead to 3-2 by scoring just after a man-advantage expired late in the first.

The second period was scoreless. Oilers forward Zack Kassian had a breakaway with two minutes to go but lifted a backhand over the net.

Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers converted a pass from Paul Stastny to make it 3-3 early in the third. Stastny fired in a loose puck 2:07 later to give the Jets their first lead of the night. Adam Lowry added another to give the Jets three goals in 3:27.

With Edmonton netminder Mikko Koskinen on the bench for an extra attacker, Oilers captain Connor McDavid ripped home a wrist shot with 1:50 on the clock.

Copp ended the drama with a empty-net goal in the final minute.

The Oilers (3-5) will host Toronto on Thursday.