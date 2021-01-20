Edmonton Oilers open road trip with win over Leafs in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-1 road win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Wednesday night.

The Oilers had just three shots on goal in the first period but grabbed a 1-0 lead. Edmonton forward Kailer Yamamoto put the puck in front and had it deflect in off Toronto’s Jimmy Vesey. It was Yamamoto’s second goal of the season.

After going 0 for 10 in two losses to Montreal, the Oilers failed to cash in on two second period power-play chances in the second. The Leafs applied pressure with a man advantage late in the frame. Toronto’s Wayne Simmonds put a long shot off the post. Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen made a glove save on Leafs forward Auston Matthews from in tight.

In the third, Matthews slid a bad angle shot under Koskinen to make it 1-1 with 13:16 remaining. Less than three minutes later, the Oilers ended their power-play drought when Leon Draisaitl collected a loose puck and flipped it past Toronto netminder Freddie Andersen.

Leafs forward Jason Spezza had an open net but tapped the puck wide with less than two minutes to go. The Oilers’ Josh Archibald then sealed it with an empty netter.

The Oilers (2-3) will play the Leafs (3-2) again on Friday.

