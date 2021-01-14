Connor McDavid’s hat trick leads Edmonton Oilers past Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Connor McDavid recorded his seventh career regular season hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers applied a lot of pressure early and opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at 7:59.

With 2.5 seconds left in the first, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl won a faceoff in the offensive zone. Edmonton forward Kailer Yamamoto’s shot was stopped by Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, but McDavid flipped in the rebound with 0.8 seconds left on the clock.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers toppled by Vancouver Canucks in season opener

Vancouver defenceman Nate Schmidt beat Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen with a long drive early in the second.

McDavid replied with a brilliant power-play rush, cutting into the slot from the right side and wiring home a wrist shot. Vancouver replied two minutes later on a redirection by Tyler Motte.

Story continues below advertisement

McDavid completed the hat trick by stuffing in his own rebound with 4:52 left in the second.

Nugent-Hopkins tapped in his second goal of the night in the third, converting a feed from Yamamoto.

Koskinen made 38 saves for the win. The Oilers’ Stuart Skinner was the backup goalie with Mike Smith unavailable.

Draisaitl had four assists.

The Oilers, 1-1, will host Montreal Saturday and Monday.

Watch below: Some recent Global News video about the Edmonton Oilers.

Advertisement