Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 to return for 2021 season

After raising millions of dollars during its run last year, the Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 will return for the 2021 season.

“The exciting and record-setting online 50/50 raffle will give fans another chance to win big during every Edmonton Oilers home and away game,” the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation — the organization that runs the 50/50 — said in a news release on Tuesday.

The process will be identical to what buyers experienced last year. On game days, ticket purchasing will open at 9 a.m. MST and will close at 10 p.m. MST. The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:30 p.m. MST and will be posted online shortly after.

All tickets will be purchased from the Edmonton Oilers website.

Tickets can be purchased by anyone 18 years or older who is within Alberta’s provincial borders at the time of purchase. All ticket sales are final and buyers will receive an email with the numbers associated with the purchased tickets.

When the organization introduced the online 50/50 in August, fans were quick to log on and buy tickets, causing the site to crash in some cases and people being charged multiple times in others. Some fans even experienced both issues, ending up with multiple purchases despite never making it to a confirmation page.

630 CHED has reached out to the ECOF for more information on how similar issues will be avoided this year. This story will be updated if we hear back.

The first draw will take place on Wednesday with the Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks.

Funds raised from the 50/50 go to the ECOF which supports charities throughout central and northern Alberta.