Sports

Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 to return for 2021 season

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 12, 2021 11:41 am
Click to play video 'Edmonton charities benefiting from Oilers 50/50 frenzy' Edmonton charities benefiting from Oilers 50/50 frenzy
The Oilers Foundation 50/50 set a new record Wednesday, and now other local organizations with the same online fundraiser say the frenzy has been good for them. Nicole Stillger explains. – Aug 6, 2020

After raising millions of dollars during its run last year, the Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 will return for the 2021 season.

“The exciting and record-setting online 50/50 raffle will give fans another chance to win big during every Edmonton Oilers home and away game,” the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation — the organization that runs the 50/50 — said in a news release on Tuesday.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers finally draw 50/50 winner Friday after 3-week delay

The process will be identical to what buyers experienced last year. On game days, ticket purchasing will open at 9 a.m. MST and will close at 10 p.m. MST. The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:30 p.m. MST and will be posted online shortly after.

All tickets will be purchased from the Edmonton Oilers website.

Tickets can be purchased by anyone 18 years or older who is within Alberta’s provincial borders at the time of purchase. All ticket sales are final and buyers will receive an email with the numbers associated with the purchased tickets.

Click to play video 'Oilers beating Flames in 50/50 sales version of Battle of Alberta' Oilers beating Flames in 50/50 sales version of Battle of Alberta

When the organization introduced the online 50/50 in August, fans were quick to log on and buy tickets, causing the site to crash in some cases and people being charged multiple times in others. Some fans even experienced both issues, ending up with multiple purchases despite never making it to a confirmation page.

630 CHED has reached out to the ECOF for more information on how similar issues will be avoided this year. This story will be updated if we hear back.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 sells out in 5 hours, record-setting $5.4M pot

The first draw will take place on Wednesday with the Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks.

Funds raised from the 50/50 go to the ECOF which supports charities throughout central and northern Alberta.

