Global News at 5 Edmonton August 5 2020 7:30pm 02:12 Edmonton Oilers 50/50 sells out, breaks record A record was set again before Game 3 of the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks series with $5.4 million worth of 50/50 tickets being sold. Vinesh Pratap reports.