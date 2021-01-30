Nova Scotia reports 3 travel-related COVID-19 cases Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 11 active cases remain in the province.

According to Public Health, one case is in Western Zone and two are in Central Zone. All cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and are self-isolating, as required.

“Thank you to everyone for your hard work in helping us to slow the spread of the virus. Our numbers continue to be low, but we cannot become complacent,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“We know only too well how quickly the virus can move when it takes hold. That’s why we need to continue to follow the public health protocols put in place to keep one another safe.”

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 160,339 tests. There have been 491 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Two people are currently in hospital, including one in ICU. Four hundred and eighty cases are now resolved.

“As January comes to an end, I am proud of Nova Scotians for the hard work they continue to do to keep our case numbers low,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“COVID-19 is still in our province and we cannot let our guard down. Please continue to wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands.”

Nova Scotians are being strongly encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even within their own social circles.

Appointments can be booked at covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca, by choosing the asymptomatic option.

Rapid testing pop-up sites continue to be set up around the province as well. More information on testing can be found at nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting.