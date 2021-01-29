Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Friday.

The update comes as the number of active cases in the province continues to shrink and the number of days for which Nova Scotia has reported no new cases has continued to increase.

Thursday was one of the days when the province reported no new cases.

There are now only 11 active cases in Nova Scotia as of Thursday, the province confirmed.

There is one person in hospital at this time.

Officials say 65 people have died as a result of the virus.

There have been 1,576 cases of the virus in Nova Scotia, of which 1,500 people are considered to have recovered.

Nova Scotia completed 1,763 tests on Wednesday, pushing the tally of total tests completed since the pandemic began to 280,462.

As of Wednesday, 13,504 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 2,709 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Dr. Robert Strang and Premier Stephen McNeil will lead the update at 1 p.m. AT.

Global News will livestream the update on our website.