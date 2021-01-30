François Legault plans to announce changes to COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault says he plans to announce changes to Quebec’s COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday.

Legault wrote in a Saturday-morning Facebook post that he hopes to be able to relax some restrictions, particularly those around retail stores, if the situation permits.

Legault wrote that the changes would come into effect after Feb. 8, the day a province-wide curfew is scheduled to end.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But the premier warned his plans could change in the coming days based on the evolving pandemic situation.

READ MORE: ‘This is very good news’: Quebec welcomes Ottawa’s stricter COVID-19 travel requirements

Businesses designated “non-essential” have been closed across Quebec since Dec. 25 and the province has been under an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since Jan. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Legault said most of the restrictions currently in place will likely remain in effect after Feb. 8 and suggested the curfew would be among those measures.

The premier has credited the curfew with contributing to a significant drop in the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the province.

This comes as the province reported 1,367 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 46 more deaths attributed to the virus.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News