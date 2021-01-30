Menu

Health

François Legault plans to announce changes to COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Legault says ‘most measures’ will remain after Feb. 8' Coronavirus: Legault says ‘most measures’ will remain after Feb. 8
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said while the province was looking at loosening some health measures the week of Feb. 8., most measures will remain. Regarding international travel, Legault reiterated his call for the federal government to ban non-essential travel or impose a 14-day quarantine in hotels for travellers.

Quebec Premier François Legault says he plans to announce changes to Quebec’s COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday.

Legault wrote in a Saturday-morning Facebook post that he hopes to be able to relax some restrictions, particularly those around retail stores, if the situation permits.

Legault wrote that the changes would come into effect after Feb. 8, the day a province-wide curfew is scheduled to end.

But the premier warned his plans could change in the coming days based on the evolving pandemic situation.

READ MORE: ‘This is very good news’: Quebec welcomes Ottawa’s stricter COVID-19 travel requirements

Businesses designated “non-essential” have been closed across Quebec since Dec. 25 and the province has been under an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since Jan. 9.

Earlier this week, Legault said most of the restrictions currently in place will likely remain in effect after Feb. 8 and suggested the curfew would be among those measures.

The premier has credited the curfew with contributing to a significant drop in the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the province.

This comes as the province reported 1,367 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 46 more deaths attributed to the virus.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

© 2021 The Canadian Press
