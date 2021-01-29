RCMP warns of new drug with similar effects to fentanyl in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP is warning of a new drug found during a seizure on Nov. 26 last year, described as white, triangular-shaped tablets with a line down the middle.

The letter ‘’M’’ is on one side and the number “8” is on the other side, police said.

According to authorities, the drugs were seized from a motor vehicle entering Nova Scotia from New Brunswick. Among the drugs seized was a small quantity of white pills and purple powder in a plastic bag.

“Both the power and the pills were sent to Health Canada for analysis,” police said in a press release.

The results have come back advising that Isotonitazene, a controlled substance, was found in both the pills and the purple powder.

Police said Health Canada also advised that Isotonitazene is an opioid with similar effects to fentanyl. Like fentanyl, it can slowly be absorbed through the skin, so it is potentially dangerous to handle without taking appropriate health and safety precautions.

“Given the current limited state of knowledge regarding Isotonitazene, caution is recommended,” the RCMP said.

“RCMP always warn against illicit drug use, however, with the presence of this new substance in drugs seized in a Nova Scotia, the danger of illicit drug use has increased.”

The RCMP advised that free Naloxone kits are available throughout the province for anyone at risk of overdose, as well as friends and family of someone at risk of overdose.

These kits can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Find a pharmacy that distributes Naloxone near you at nsnaloxone.com.