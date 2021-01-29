Halifax man charged after allegedly planning to purchase restricted firearm, over-capacity magazine

A Halifax man faces multiple charges after RCMP allege he tried to illegally purchase a restricted firearm and over-capacity magazines.
The Mounties say police arrested a 31-year-old man on Wilkinson Avenue on Jan. 27.
Leonidas George Kapsalis is facing the following charges:
- attempted possession of a firearm while unauthorized
- possession of a prohibited device
- attempted possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- attempted possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- attempting to import a restricted firearm
- failure to comply with a condition of a recognizance
