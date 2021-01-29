Halifax man charged after allegedly planning to purchase restricted firearm, over-capacity magazine

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax man faces multiple charges after RCMP allege he tried to illegally purchase a restricted firearm and over-capacity magazines.

The Mounties say police arrested a 31-year-old man on Wilkinson Avenue on Jan. 27.

Leonidas George Kapsalis is facing the following charges:

attempted possession of a firearm while unauthorized

possession of a prohibited device

attempted possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

attempted possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

attempting to import a restricted firearm

failure to comply with a condition of a recognizance

