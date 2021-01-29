Menu

Crime

Halifax man charged after allegedly planning to purchase restricted firearm, over-capacity magazine

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 8:53 am
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

A Halifax man faces multiple charges after RCMP allege he tried to illegally purchase a restricted firearm and over-capacity magazines.

The Mounties say police arrested a 31-year-old man on Wilkinson Avenue on Jan. 27.

Leonidas George Kapsalis is facing the following charges:

  • attempted possession of a firearm while unauthorized
  • possession of a prohibited device
  • attempted possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • attempted possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • attempting to import a restricted firearm
  • failure to comply with a condition of a recognizance

CrimeRCMPHalifaxNew Brunswick CrimeHalifax RCMPIllegal FirearmLeonidas George Kapsalis
