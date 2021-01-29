Saskatoon homicide suspect caught trying to enter the U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect wanted in a Saskatoon homicide has been caught while trying to enter the United States, police said Friday.

Afrah Ali, 32, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Logan Nayneecassum.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2020, as a restaurant in the 200 block of Slimmon Road was preparing to close.

A fight broke out as people were leaving the restaurant, resulting in the fatal shooting of Nayneecassum, 30, police said.

Ali was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol officers while trying to illegally enter the country, police said in a statement.

Saskatoon police said they are now working with authorities to have him returned to Saskatoon.

