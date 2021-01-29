Menu

Crime

Saskatoon homicide suspect caught trying to enter the U.S.

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 4:45 pm
Saskatoon police say Afrah Ali was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol officers while trying to illegally enter the country.
Saskatoon police say Afrah Ali was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol officers while trying to illegally enter the country. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

A suspect wanted in a Saskatoon homicide has been caught while trying to enter the United States, police said Friday.

Afrah Ali, 32, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Logan Nayneecassum.

Read more: Saskatoon’s 9th homicide victim shot to death: police

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2020, as a restaurant in the 200 block of Slimmon Road was preparing to close.

A fight broke out as people were leaving the restaurant, resulting in the fatal shooting of Nayneecassum, 30, police said.

Ali was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol officers while trying to illegally enter the country, police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon police said they are now working with authorities to have him returned to Saskatoon.

 

Click to play video 'Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death' Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death
Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death – Aug 25, 2020
Saskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Homicideshooting deathShopping CentreSaskatoon Shooting DeathLakewood SCSlimmon RoadAfrah AliLogan Nayneecassum
