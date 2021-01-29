Edmonton police take over case of man missing 7 years

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service has taken over a historic missing person investigation and is looking to the public for help.

The Camrose Police Service began an investigation into Nowell Halfe’s disappearance in August 2019.

The CPS determined the 52-year-old was last seen in Edmonton and transferred the file.

Edmonton police confirmed the last time anyone had contact with Halfe was in January 2014.

“Due to the extensive time lapse since he was last seen, investigators and family are concerned for Halfe’s well-being, and hoping the public may have information that will help progress this investigation,” a news release read.

According to police, Halfe has brown hair and hazel eyes and typically has facial hair. He stands 5′ 10″ and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Halfe’s whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.