Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police take over case of man missing 7 years

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 29, 2021 2:32 pm

The Edmonton Police Service has taken over a historic missing person investigation and is looking to the public for help.

The Camrose Police Service began an investigation into Nowell Halfe’s disappearance in August 2019.

The CPS determined the 52-year-old was last seen in Edmonton and transferred the file.

Read more: Edmonton homicide detectives investigating suspicious death of 53-year-old man

Edmonton police confirmed the last time anyone had contact with Halfe was in January 2014.

“Due to the extensive time lapse since he was last seen, investigators and family are concerned for Halfe’s well-being, and hoping the public may have information that will help progress this investigation,” a news release read.

According to police, Halfe has brown hair and hazel eyes and typically has facial hair. He stands 5′ 10″ and weighs about 160 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton police seek vehicle and driver of interest in connection with woman’s suspicious disappearance

Anyone with information about Halfe’s whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSmissing personEdmonton missing personCamrose police serviceEdmonton historical missing person caseNowell Halfe
Flyers
More weekly flyers