B.C. judge rejects Meng Wanzhou’s request to ease bail conditions

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has rejected a request from Meng Wanzhou to ease her bail conditions.

Lawyers for the Huawei executive had been asking she be allowed to move around the region unescorted during the day, and guards only are posted outside her home in Vancouver from 11 p.m. to her 6 a.m. curfew.

Meng has been living under house arrest for two years, after she was detained at YVR on Dec. 1, 2018, on a U.S. extradition warrant.

CONTEXT: “She has the ability to self isolate if she choises,” said Justice Ehrke, adding Meng did not provide medical evidence she’s more vulnerable to COVID-19

Previously, Meng’s husband, Liu Xiaozong, argued his wife was at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 as she always had to be accompanied by multiple security guards when she left her home.

He said considering his wife has survived thyroid cancer and has hypertension, that makes Meng more at risk from complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

