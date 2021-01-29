Menu

Canada

B.C. judge rejects Meng Wanzhou’s request to ease bail conditions

By Amy Judd & Gord Macdonald Global News
Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver, to go to the British Columbia Supreme Court, Friday, January 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver, to go to the British Columbia Supreme Court, Friday, January 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has rejected a request from Meng Wanzhou to ease her bail conditions.

Lawyers for the Huawei executive had been asking she be allowed to move around the region unescorted during the day, and guards only are posted outside her home in Vancouver from 11 p.m. to her 6 a.m. curfew.

Meng has been living under house arrest for two years, after she was detained at YVR on Dec. 1, 2018, on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Click to play video 'Huawei asks Vancouver court to relax bail conditions' Huawei asks Vancouver court to relax bail conditions
Huawei asks Vancouver court to relax bail conditions – Jan 13, 2021

Previously, Meng’s husband, Liu Xiaozong, argued his wife was at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 as she always had to be accompanied by multiple security guards when she left her home.

He said considering his wife has survived thyroid cancer and has hypertension, that makes Meng more at risk from complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
