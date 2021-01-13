Menu

Crime

Decision on Meng Wanzhou bail conditions could come by month’s end, says B.C. judge

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2021 6:17 pm
Click to play video 'Meng Wanzhou leaves Vancouver home for B.C. court appearance' Meng Wanzhou leaves Vancouver home for B.C. court appearance
Meng Wanzhou leaves Vancouver home for B.C. court appearance

VANCOUVER – A judge says he will reserve his decision on whether to loosen bail restrictions for Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou.

Meng’s lawyers want her to be allowed to leave her Vancouver home outside the hours of her curfew without being accompanied by private security staff, who they say put her at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

Read more: Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers ask court to ease security detail due to COVID-19 risk

The chief financial officer for Huawei is wanted in the United States on fraud charges based on allegations that both she and the company deny.

Click to play video 'CBSA agent admits to ‘heartwrenching’ mistake during arrest of Huawei executive' CBSA agent admits to ‘heartwrenching’ mistake during arrest of Huawei executive
CBSA agent admits to ‘heartwrenching’ mistake during arrest of Huawei executive – Oct 30, 2020

Justice William Ehrcke of the B.C. Supreme Court says he will reserve his decision and raised the possibility of issuing it at the end of the month.

Read more: Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers argue U.S. case violates international law in new argument

The court heard today that security staff have reported being monitored while accompanying Meng in Vancouver, though they have not had to intervene to physically protect her since she was released on bail after her arrest on a U.S. warrant at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018.

The president of Lions Gate Risk Management, Doug Maynard, testified his staff have also reported threatening letters and Chinese officials have demanded that she be allowed to return to China, citing threats against her.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
