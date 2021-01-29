Winnipeg firefighters help return service dog to owner

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is calling a group of local firefighters “heroes” after they helped him reunite with his service dog.

Rick Jowsey’s husky service dog, named Allie, slipped out of her harness last week after becoming startled and took off running. Jowsey says he was devastated.

“I could barely think straight, I was bawling my eyes out,” Jowsey said.

Jowsey took after her to find her, but couldn’t. He says another woman in the area also ran after the dog.

Rick Jowsey and his service dog, Allie. Courtesy Rick Jowsey

“My scooter only goes two minutes an hour, so it took me a long time, bawling and crying all the way back here,” he said.

“I was just an emotional wreck coming back here, I didn’t know if she got hit by a car.”

But a group of firefighters in the area spotted his dog, and followed her.

“We were just finishing up at an incident on Broadway and Edmonton and this dog was running by off leash and a Samaritan was chasing it,” Winnipeg Fire Department acting captain Dan Baril said.

“We decided to follow it a bit and then we noticed it was running and no one was around so we decided to try and catch him.”

The firefighters trailed the husky all the way back to the area of Jowsey’s apartment, where they were able to get a leash on the dog.

Baril also says this is a great example of why it’s important to licence your dog.

“We followed the dog back to its home and by calling 311 we were able to locate the homeowner and he made it back real quick and they were reunited within minutes.”

Rick and Allie. Courtesy Rick Jowsey

Jowsey was able to meet with the firefighters this week to say thank you in person. He says he’ll be forever grateful.

“One of the saddest days in my life turned into one of the happiest days in my life and all because of these guys,” Jowsey said.

Jowsey also wants to thank the woman who chased after his dog.

“Along with my firemen, who are my heroes, she was also a hero, too,” he said.

“I don’t know who she was, but thank you very much for that.”

