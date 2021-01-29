Guelph reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported one more death connected to COVID-19 on Friday, raising its death toll to 22 during the pandemic.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health did not provide details about the death, but their online portal shows another fatal case connected to an outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen.

Guelph has had nine people with COVID-19 die in January.

Public health also reported 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, raising its total case count to 2,292.

Active cases fell by one from the previous day to 287 as another 36 people have recovered, raising resolved cases to 1,983.

Three people are in the hospital with active cases of COVID-19.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported two more deaths on Friday, raising its COVID-19 death toll to 17.

Public health’s online portal shows two more deaths connected to an outbreak at Caressant Care in the Township of Wellington North.

There have been 11 deaths reported in the county so far this month.

Another 19 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, bringing the total case count to 888 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by nine from the previous day to 89. That includes six people in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Another eight people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 782.

COVID-19 outbreaks

One of two COVID-19 outbreaks at Caressant Care has been declared over.

The outbreak at the retirement home that saw 37 confirmed cases, including one death, was declared over on Thursday.

The long-term care home at Caressant Care is still under an outbreak which has seen 106 cases since Dec. 26, including 10 deaths.

A new outbreak has been declared at the Palmerston hospital where five patients and one staff member have tested positive for the virus.

Along with another death linked to COVID-19, eight cases have been confirmed at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph.

The facility has seen 110 confirmed cases, including three deaths, since an outbreak was declared on Dec. 10.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health announced on Thursday that it is pausing COVID-19 vaccinations.

Since Jan. 6, the health unit has administered 6,553 doses, which includes residents and patients of all long-term care and retirement homes in the area.

Second-dose vaccinations are not expected to begin until at least Feb. 4.

Public Health said it will receive approximately 50 per cent of the expected Pfizer vaccine delivery on Feb. 1 as well as the expected 3,700 doses of Moderna.

