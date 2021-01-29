Police arrest man with loaded firearm inside Calgary Marshalls

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man is facing over a dozen charges after he was arrested in a southeast Marshalls location while allegedly carrying a loaded handgun and thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

Calgary police said officers were called to the Marshalls in the East Hills Shopping Centre at around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, after an employee realized the man was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said the man tried to run off when officers arrived but was taken into custody after a “brief struggle.”

“During the arrest, we seized a loaded handgun and more than $15,000 worth of drugs,” police said in a Friday news release.

A woman with the man, who police say was wanted on eight outstanding warrants, was also taken into custody.

“This individual was carrying a loaded weapon in a public space, which created a significant risk to public safety,” Staff Sgt. Jim Shaw said.

“We are thankful that the store’s employees were able to recognize suspicious activity and report it so that police could safely apprehend the suspect.” Tweet This

Police said the gun seized was a .22 calibre pistol. In addition, police said they found 110 grams of meth valued at $11,090, a small amount of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and prescription drugs with a total value of $4,700 and $3,890 in cash.

During the arrest of Vincent Joseph Walker and Brittany Michelle Barling, police said they seized a loaded handgun and more than $15,000 worth of drugs. Calgary Police Service handout

Vincent Joseph Walker, 31, has been charged with 13 offences including possession of a weapon and possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

In addition, 30-year-old Brittany Michelle Barling, of Calgary, is charged with nine offences including possession of a controlled substance.

Walker is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5, while Barling is scheduled to appear on March 1.