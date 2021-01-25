Woman with machete in custody after lengthy police standoff at Inglewood apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say a woman was taken into custody early Monday after more than nine hours of negotiations and a frightening ordeal for residents.

Officers were called a condo complex in the 100 block of Inglewood Park S.E. just before 4 p.m. Sunday for reports that a woman with a weapon was trying to gain access to a number of units.

Police said she had a machete and was able to get inside one apartment. The residents were able to escape without injury.

When officers arrived, it appeared smoke was coming from the building. The Calgary Fire Department was called and determined a fire had not been set, but a fire extinguisher had been released inside the building.

The woman was contained in the unit that she had entered and building residents were taken to a safe location while negotiators and the police tactical unit were called in.

It wasn’t until 1:30 a.m. Monday that police were able to resolve the situation. Police entered the unit and took the woman into custody without incident.

The investigation is continuing. No word yet on charges.