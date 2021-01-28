Coronavirus: Data shows drop in Central Okanagan confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Central Okanagan fell dramatically last week, according to provincial data.

Statistics from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control show there were 65 confirmed cases between Jan. 17 and 23.

One week earlier, Jan. 10-16, the region had double that at 139. Notably, from Jan. 3-9, there were 110 cases.

But while the Central Okanagan had a dramatic drop, two regions had rapid rises: Salmon Arm, which shot up to 55 from 36; and Fernie, 44 from 20.

Further, data from Jan. 10-16 showed there were 10 local health areas that had zero cases. Data from Jan. 17-23 shows a reduction of two to eight COVID-19 free areas.

Provincial health officials announced 546 new cases on Thursday, adding there are 4,455 active cases throughout B.C.

“Over the past year, many of the occasions where we would get together with our friends and extended family have been put on hold or re-imagined to ensure it is safer for everyone,” read a joint statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. health minister Adrian Dix.

“This same approach needs to be taken with the upcoming holidays in February – including the Lunar New Year and Family Day.”

The statement, issued Thursday, continued, stating “any travel beyond your local community, unless it is absolutely essential for work or medical care, is strongly discouraged right now.

“This is necessary because we know that COVID-19 can travel with us, and we can just as easily bring it back on our return. If it is a day trip or a weekend getaway, the risk is the same.”

The statement also said “in recent weeks, we have seen an increase in community clusters and exposures in businesses, and we remind business owners now is not the time to let things slip.

“WorkSafeBC and environmental health teams have stepped up inspections and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of communities, including shutting a business if required.

“Equally important, all businesses that can accommodate employees to work from home should ensure that continues. The fewer people you see, the safer everyone will be.”

Number of cases per major region, from Jan. 1, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 14, 2021, in brackets

Okanagan: 3,735 cases (3,559)

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 1,419 cases (1,080)

East Kootenay: 289 cases (229)

Kootenay-Boundary: 196 cases (187)

Number of cases per major region, from Jan. 15 to 21, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Jan. 10-16 in brackets

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 336 cases (314)

Okanagan: 173 cases (222)

East Kootenay: 55 cases (24)

Kootenay-Boundary: 6 cases (7)

Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from Jan. 17-23, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Jan. 10-16 in brackets

Kamloops: 124 (97)

Cariboo-Chilcotin: 120 (140)

Central Okanagan: 65 (139)

Vernon: 59 (59)

Salmon Arm: 55 (36)

Fernie: 44 (20)

Merritt: 15 (15)

100 Mile House: 13 (24)

Enderby: 11 (1)

Cranbrook: 9 (7)

Penticton: 9 (11)

Golden: 8 (1)

South Okanagan: 6 (19)

Armstrong: 5 (5)

South Cariboo: 3 (1)

Kettle Valley: 2 (4)

Kimberley: 2 (0)

Revelstoke: 2 (16)

Windermere: 2 (3)

Lillooet: 1 (0)

Princeton: 1 (0)

Summerland: 1 (4)

Trail: 1 (0)

Arrow Lakes: 0 (1)

Castlegar: 0 (0)

Creston: 0 (0)

Grand Forks: 0 (0)

Keremeos: 0 (0)

Kootenay Lake: 0 (0)

Nelson: 0 (2)

North Thompson: 0 (0)

To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s coronavirus statistics, click here.