Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman tied up, man’s wrist broken in Abbotsford home invasion: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 7:43 pm
Abbotsford police are seeking witnesses to a home invasion.
Abbotsford police are seeking witnesses to a home invasion. Global News

Abbotsford police are looking for witnesses to a home invasion on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a woman flagged patrol officers down to report multiple masked men had broken into her home in the 2600 block of Adelaide Street.

Read more: 18-year-old man charged in Yaletown home invasions

According to police the assailants had gained access to the home’s basement suite and tied up one woman. The suspects then proceeded upstairs, bear sprayed three other people and demanded money.

Click to play video 'Elderly Nanaimo couple shares story of violent home invasion' Elderly Nanaimo couple shares story of violent home invasion
Elderly Nanaimo couple shares story of violent home invasion – Nov 28, 2018

One of the occupants got into a physical altercation with one of the suspects, and needed treatment for injuries including a broken wrist, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nanaimo seniors share harrowing story of home invasion

Police described the incident as targeted, and said the suspects didn’t appear to actually steal anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceAbbotsfordHome InvasionAbbotsford policeBear SprayAbbotsford crimeAbbotsford home invasiontargeted home invasionhome invasion injury
Flyers
More weekly flyers