Woman tied up, man’s wrist broken in Abbotsford home invasion: police

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are looking for witnesses to a home invasion on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a woman flagged patrol officers down to report multiple masked men had broken into her home in the 2600 block of Adelaide Street.

According to police the assailants had gained access to the home’s basement suite and tied up one woman. The suspects then proceeded upstairs, bear sprayed three other people and demanded money.

1:47 Elderly Nanaimo couple shares story of violent home invasion Elderly Nanaimo couple shares story of violent home invasion – Nov 28, 2018

One of the occupants got into a physical altercation with one of the suspects, and needed treatment for injuries including a broken wrist, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nanaimo seniors share harrowing story of home invasion

Police described the incident as targeted, and said the suspects didn’t appear to actually steal anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.