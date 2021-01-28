Former grand chief Konrad Sioui tapped to become next head of SAAQ board

Send this page to someone via email

Konrad Sioui, the former grand chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation, is taking the reins of the board of directors at the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ).

Sioui was appointed to the post at the province’s automobile insurance board by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. He is the first representative of a First Nation to head the board of directors of a Quebec Crown corporation, according to the provincial government.

In a government statement, Sioui said he was “very enthusiastic” about his new responsibilities.

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel welcomed the appointment and praised the qualities of Sioui, whose “experience and humanism will support the SAAQ in the constant improvement of its customer services and to road accident victims.”

Sioui was grand chief from 2008 to 2020 of the Huron-Wendat Nation in Wendake, near Quebec City. He was ousted from the position after he was defeated by current chief Rémy Vincent.

When he was elected in 2008, he himself took over the role from Max Gros-Louis, who died last November.