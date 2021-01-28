Hamilton officials to answer residents’ questions on COVID-19 at virtual town hall

Send this page to someone via email

﻿The City of Hamilton will hold another virtual town hall at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The town hall will include Mayor Fred Eisenberger, the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, and the director of the city’s emergency operations centre, Paul Johnson.

Residents can submit questions on the city’s website or via its Twitter account, @cityofhamilton.

The town hall will be broadcast live on 900 CHML and streamed live on the City of Hamilton’s YouTube channel.

There have now been almost 9,000 total COVID-19 cases in Hamilton since the pandemic began. The city has had over 240 coronavirus-related deaths.

Public health reported 50 outbreaks on Wednesday which have accounted for more than 700 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths.

Hamilton hospitals are currently treating about 130 patients for COVID-19.

The city’s two hospital agencies, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joe’s, have a combined 11 current outbreaks in local health facilities. There are almost 200 cases involving some 90 patients and 90 workers.

The satellite health facility on Main Street East added 10 more cases on Wednesday and has now had more than 90 cases since the first of three ongoing outbreaks started on Jan. 7.

In mid-January, the city put a hold on COVID-19 vaccination rollout plans amid direction from the province to limit distribution to just residents, staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes.

The action comes as word trickled down from Ottawa that Pfizer’s European manufacturing facilities would be reducing deliveries to all countries in order to expand its European manufacturing facility.

On Monday, Richardson did not have the total number of people vaccinated across the city as of Monday but did reveal that over 4,000 who participated in mobile clinics have received a dose.

The city is expecting to release daily numbers for doses distributed in the near future.

Last week the city said just over 13,000 people in high-risk settings had been vaccinated.