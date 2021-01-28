Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 28

By Gabby Rodrigues & Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 14 cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant in Toronto, latest data suggests' Coronavirus: 14 cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant in Toronto, latest data suggests
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said on Wednesday that the latest public health data show there are 14 cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant in Toronto, adding that public health is conducting contact tracing to find out if there are more suspected variant cases in the city.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday.

Ontario government extends off-peak electricity rate cap by nearly 2 weeks

Hours before the Ontario government‘s temporary off-peak electricity rate cap was set to end, officials announced Wednesday evening that the program was being extended by nearly two weeks.

The measure, which meant the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour would be in effect at all hours and all days of the week, was set to expire on Thursday.

According to the announcement, it will be in place until Feb. 9.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario government extends off-peak electricity rate cap by nearly 2 weeks

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,093 new cases on Thursday.

Of those:

  • 700 were in Toronto
  • 331 were in Peel Region
  • 228 were in York Region
  • 85 were in Durham Region
  • 64 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports nearly 2,100 new coronavirus cases, death toll surpasses 6,000

Ontario is reporting 2,093 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 262,463.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,014 — surpassing the 6,000 mark — after 56 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 2,491 from the previous day. The government said 64,664 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 2,100 new coronavirus cases, death toll surpasses 6,000

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,462 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 34 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 229 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of nine from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,041 active cases among long-term care residents and 938 active cases among staff — up by two cases and down by 36 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

