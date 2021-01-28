4 injured and suspect in custody after stabbing at Ottawa Booth Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were injured and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing at The Salvation Army’s Ottawa Booth Centre near the ByWard Market on Wednesday evening, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the George Street facility around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a stabbing, according to a statement issued by officers on Thursday.

Investigators said a suspect was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Paramedics were called to the scene amid reports of “traumatic injuries,” according to a statement.

A 30-year-old male was left in critical condition after “penetrating trauma” to his chest and arm, paramedics said in a statement following the incident. A 59-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were listed in serious condition after suffering abdomen injuries. A 47-year-old old woman also suffered penetrating wounds to her back and was listed in stable condition.

Police said Thursday morning that all four victims are now listed in stable condition, and that both staff and residents are among the injured.

Glenn van Gulik, a spokesperson with The Salvation Army, said in a statement Thursday morning that residents were asked to stay in their rooms when the incident first occurred and that police took over the main floor of the Ottawa Booth Centre for the purposes of their investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” he wrote.

