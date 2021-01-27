Menu

Calgary project to build ‘a beautiful stained glass ice fort’ boosts spirits during pandemic

By Gil Tucker Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary project to build ‘a beautiful stained glass ice fort’ boosts spirits during pandemic' Calgary project to build ‘a beautiful stained glass ice fort’ boosts spirits during pandemic
WATCH: This stretch of cold temperatures is exactly the kind of weather a creative Calgarian has been waiting for. As Gil Tucker shows us, it’s what she needs to bring some joy to her neighbourhood in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tina Buijs and her two-year-old son Benjamin got to work when they saw a collection of water-filled pails and food colouring on an outside table at a southwest Calgary strip mall on Wednesday.

“These are going to be ice blocks,” Buijs told her son, “to make a beautiful stained glass ice fort.”

It’s part of a project started by the owner of a deli in the strip mall, who’s eager to bring the neighbourhood together during the pandemic.

“Anything to get outside, get outdoors and just have fun,” Alpine Sausage owner Janeen Norman said. “I think we’ve got enough stress in our lives, and this just gives us something new to look forward to.”

Norman is encouraging people to make their own ice blocks at home. People are planning to come together during the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Glamorgan Community Hall to create the ice fort.

People helping to make blocks outside the deli say it’s a good way to boost spirits.

“Getting out of the house and doing something new when it’s lockdown, it’s definitely nice,” 14-year-old Paige Smid said.

Working alongside her, Smid’s 12-year-old sister agreed.

“You put in your effort and then seeing people enjoy it, it’ll be fun,” Madeline Smid said.

The people putting the ice fort together will be staying safe while they’re at it.

“We are going to be masking up and social distancing, and we’ll only have one pod, like one family, working at a time so that we can accommodate COVID rules,” Norman said.

Stirring up some purple water in a container with his 20-month-old daughter Ella, Jon Carston was glad to be part of the effort.

“Any project to do during COVID is such a warm welcome,” Carston said, “so it’s great to get out and do something.”

As they finished stirring the green water in their container, Buijs said she was looking forward to adding her and her son’s contribution to the project.

“It’s a great idea,” Buijs said. “I think the more colour and joy and fun we can have, the better.”

Related News
