‘Calgary’s largest concrete colouring page’: Kids chalk up Currie neighbourhood with mural

Kids wearing masks crouched on the pavement in the Currie neighbourhood Wednesday, scraping chalk across the ground to brighten up the area in what organizers are calling “Calgary’s largest concrete colouring page.”
When it’s completed, the project will span almost 200,000 square feet.
Two artists are behind the creation at Parade Square, located at 4040 Breskens Dr. S.W., which is meant to be playful and whimsical, featuring cartoons, elements of nature and a nod to Currie’s history as a former military base.
“We have a great canvas here to work with. To bring colour back to Currie and to inspire the kids to get involved in art and participate themselves, we decided to create this mural with the artists.”
The idea was to let children be creative in a physically distanced way.
“We’ve been through a lot — all of us have the last number of months. A lot of challenges for the kids especially — they’ve had to put up with a lot. This is an opportunity for them to celebrate, kick loose and have some fun and create some stuff,” Whalen said.
The piece is a combination of paint and chalk that the creators hope will last until the snow flies.
The artists are scheduled to work from Sept. 8 to 28.
