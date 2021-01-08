COVID-19: ‘Awesome’ community online video aims to boost spirits during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant preparing for her studio’s Christmas recital was a different experience for 12-year-old dancer Tiffany Rose, as she and her fellow dancers rehearsed and then performed together online.

“Even if it’s on Zoom, I’m still trying my hardest to keep my spirit up for dance,” Rose said.

She’s now showing that spirit by sharing her story to help kick off 2021, as part of an online video called “Simple Joys.”

“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s not to take those simple things for granted,” Tiffany’s mother, Bryanne Rose said.

Cathy Jenkins, who participated in the video with her dog Rookie, hopes her message helps people remember the good things that COVID-19 has brought out in people.

“In 2020, it’s really important that we learned to help each other,” Jenkins said. “I am a blood donor and so is Rookie, so I donate blood for humans and he donate blood for dogs. A little bit of joy comes from giving someone hope.”

More than 50 people in Airdrie, Alta. have sent in images and messages about their simple joys as part of the project.

The City of Airdrie hopes to have the video out later in January.

‘It’s been such a tough time on so many different levels — it was just a small idea to hopefully brighten someone’s day,” Airdrie Mayor Peter Brown said.

A Calgary psychologist says projects like “Simple Joys” can help boost spirits amid the stress of COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of research out there that suggests that optimism and positivity is a significant factor in not just our mental health, but also our physical health,” Dr. Brent MacDonald said. “So to do something that gives us a bit of hope is going to be a good thing.”

People participating the the project are glad to have the opportunity to spread a message of optimism.

“It’s an awesome idea to be able to get people to remember what we do still have,” Bryanne Rose said, “And not focus on everything that’s been taken away.”