Traffic

Mississauga man charged with illegal use of emergency red and blue lights in Caledon, OPP say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2021 3:56 pm
Click to play video 'OPP conducting blitz on ‘slow down, move over’ law' OPP conducting blitz on ‘slow down, move over’ law
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Provincial Police will be conducting a blitz over the Civic Holiday long weekend targeting drivers who don't slow down and move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks parked at the side of the road with emergency lights flashing. Jamie Mauracher has more – Aug 2, 2018

Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle using emergency red and blue lighting roared by a patrolling cruiser on Highway 410 Saturday night.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and, after investigating, seized two emergency light bars.

A 20-year-old from Mississauga is now charged with use of unauthorized red and blue lights and having cannabis readily available.

The driver also allegedly failed to surrender a licence, vehicle permit or insurance card.

Police also say his licence plate was obstructed.

The accused is to appear in court at a later date.

OPP, Ontario Provincial Police, Highway Traffic Act, Ontario traffic, Highway 410, emergency lights, Blue and red lights Ontario, Emergency lights Ontario, Red and blue lights Ontario
