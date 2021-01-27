Alberta health minister blames feds for scarce details on Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine plan

Alberta’s health minister is placing blame on the federal government and vaccine shortages for the lack of detail that has been released about Phase 2 of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but one professor said that is not an excuse.

Phase 2 of the rollout will target populations at risk, however that has not been defined by the provincial government. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said earlier this month that those details would be released in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: The ethics of vaccine rollout: Who should be in Alberta’s Phase 2?

At an unrelated news conference on Wednesday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro was asked why it was taking so long for Alberta Health to make decisions about Phase 2, and which groups would be included. Other provinces, such as B.C., have released more detailed plans.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: B.C. prioritizing age and vulnerable people over non-medical essential workers in mass COVID-19 immunization plan

Shandro said the federal government has not provided the province with certainty about how many vaccines Alberta will receive and when it will receive them, and that has an impact on the specifics of Phase 2.

“For us to be able to look at a Phase 2 plan… and how we decide who is the most vulnerable and how we’re going to make those decisions, we have to understand what the delivery schedule is going to be for those vaccines so we can make those decisions,” he said. Tweet This

“If we make a decision based on an occupation, based on age, based on vulnerability to severe outcomes with COVID, we have to look at how many of those Albertans would be included in those groups and how many vaccines we would be getting in any given week in February, March, April – that certainty, we have not been provided.”

0:58 Alberta health minister says Stage 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout decisions rely on federal government Alberta health minister says Stage 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout decisions rely on federal government

Shandro then doubled down on his comments towards the federal government when asked why priorities for vaccine have not been set over the last 10 months of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the province has released plans about Phase 1B, which will include Albertans 75 and older and those living on First Nations reserves who are 65 and older.

“Absolutely we’ve thought about that. Absolutely we’ve made those considerations. Tweet This

“We’ve received some preliminary recommendations from Dr. Hinshaw and that’s done in consultation with the work she does with other chief [medical officers of health],” he said.

“But for us to start making it very clear to Albertans what the phases, what the subgroups, priority groups in Phase 2 [are], we would need certainty from the federal government for us to begin to start planning the community rollout of those hundreds of thousands, if not over a million Albertans to be included in Phase 2.”

1:35 Alberta health minister says no second doses of COVID-19 have been cancelled, wants clarity on Pfizer delays Alberta health minister says no second doses of COVID-19 have been cancelled, wants clarity on Pfizer delays

Lorian Hardcastle, who specializes in health law and policy at the University of Calgary, said she does not see the basis for Shandro’s argument.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s absolutely no reason the government can’t make a list of who will be in the next priority groups, but of course make the timing of when those groups will get it contingent on that federal supply,” she said.

“The public has a right to know in order to hold government accountable. We need to be able to scrutinize their decisions and push back where appropriate.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Alberta paramedics, emergency medical responders eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

Hardcastle cited the public debate that followed the province’s decision to initially not include EMTs in the first phase of the vaccine rollout; after some pushback, EMTs were allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than they had been previously listed.

“When we’re talking about rationing who’s going to get a critical health service and who isn’t, this is not a behind-closed-door government decision that they announce at the last minute.

“That is a decision the public has a right to know and should know,” she said. Tweet This

Hardcastle said, when it comes to vaccines, more information is always better because there are certain groups that are weary of and hesitant to get immunized.

“Transparency is important because, where there have been lapses in transparency, I think it contributes to people doubting the government, not thinking the government public health measures are evidence-based, and it potentially affects compliance with some of the public health restrictions,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement