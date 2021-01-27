Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 2:47 pm
Click to play video 'New Brunswick teacher speaks out over lack of communication over possible COVID-19 exposure' New Brunswick teacher speaks out over lack of communication over possible COVID-19 exposure
WATCH: A N.B. teacher is speaking out about concerns over COVID-19 contact tracing after a positive case was reported at a school she worked at.

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday as it announced two more residents have died in connection to the virus.

Public health says the deaths include one individual in their 70s in the Edmundston region and one individual in their 70s in the Saint John region. The person in Saint John was a resident of Lily Court of Parkland Saint John’s Tucker Hall.

“I offer my sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased, and I want them to know that all New Brunswickers grieve with them today,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a release.

Read more: Doctors in hard-hit N.B. region warn COVID situation risks becoming unmanageable

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick is now 16.

14 new cases reported

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as well as 24 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in the province is 327.

There are two new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one new case in Zone 2 (Saint John region), five new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), and six new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation, the province says.

Click to play video 'N.B. reports 14th COVID-19-related death, 2 zones to move back to orange Tuesday evening' N.B. reports 14th COVID-19-related death, 2 zones to move back to orange Tuesday evening
N.B. reports 14th COVID-19-related death, 2 zones to move back to orange Tuesday evening

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 1,175 cases of COVID-19 and has seen a total of 831 recoveries.

As of Wednesday, six patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of which are in intensive care.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

All New Brunswick health zones are now in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery, except Zone 1 (Moncton region) that remains in the red alert phase, and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) which remains in a complete lockdown.

Potential exposure to COVID-19

Health officials in New Brunswick are flagging a flight on which passengers may have been exposed to the virus.

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveler who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

  • Air Canada Flight 8906, travelling on Jan. 14 from Montreal to Moncton, departing at 9:19 p.m.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickMonctonDeathLockdownJennifer RussellEdmundstonpotential exposureCVID-19 deaths
