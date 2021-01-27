New Brunswick reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday as it announced two more residents have died in connection to the virus.

Public health says the deaths include one individual in their 70s in the Edmundston region and one individual in their 70s in the Saint John region. The person in Saint John was a resident of Lily Court of Parkland Saint John’s Tucker Hall.

“I offer my sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased, and I want them to know that all New Brunswickers grieve with them today,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a release.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick is now 16.

14 new cases reported

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as well as 24 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in the province is 327.

There are two new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one new case in Zone 2 (Saint John region), five new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), and six new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation, the province says.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 1,175 cases of COVID-19 and has seen a total of 831 recoveries.

As of Wednesday, six patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of which are in intensive care.

All New Brunswick health zones are now in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery, except Zone 1 (Moncton region) that remains in the red alert phase, and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) which remains in a complete lockdown.

Potential exposure to COVID-19

Health officials in New Brunswick are flagging a flight on which passengers may have been exposed to the virus.

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveler who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8906, travelling on Jan. 14 from Montreal to Moncton, departing at 9:19 p.m.