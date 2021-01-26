New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 339.

The new cases include one individual in the Moncton region, three in the Saint John region, five in the Edmundston regions and one in the Campbellton region.

All cases are under investigation, the province said.

Effective at midnight, the Saint John and Fredericton regions are moving back to the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery. Saint John has 37 active cases as of Tuesday, while Fredericton has 30.

The Campbellton, Bathurst and Miramichi regions remain in the orange level.

The Moncton region, with 95 active cases of COVID-19, remains in the red alert level.

Zone 4, the Edmundston region, has 154 active cases and remains in complete lockdown.

1:55 N.B. reports 14th COVID-19-related death, 2 zones to move back to orange Tuesday evening N.B. reports 14th COVID-19-related death, 2 zones to move back to orange Tuesday evening

The province has confirmed 1,161 cases of the virus to date, of which 807 have recovered.

There have been 14 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the province, one of which was reported on Monday.

At a provincial update on Monday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said the resident at the Tucker Hall long-term care facility at Parkland Saint John, was in their 70s and previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Russell confirmed that another individual — who had also tested positive for COVID-19 — died last week at the Tucker Hall long-term care facility but that it is not being ruled as COVID-19-related.

The province completed 1,943 tests for the virus on Monday, and a total of 189,653 tests since the pandemic began.