New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update as Edmundston lockdown continues

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

It will be led by Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health.

The announcement comes a day after the province moved the Edmundston area into a lockdown as a result of skyrocketing cases in the region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province has said it will likely make a decision regarding the movement of zones between the phases of the New Brunswick COVID-19 response plan this week.

Case numbers for Monday have yet to be released but New Brunswick reported 20 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 334.

Story continues below advertisement

1:38 New Brunswick puts Edmundston region into full lockdown New Brunswick puts Edmundston region into full lockdown

To date, the province has confirmed 1,124 cases, of which 776 people have recovered. There have also been 13 deaths.

The update will begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.