Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update as Edmundston lockdown continues

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 11:45 am
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks at a press briefing in Fredericton on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks at a press briefing in Fredericton on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020. Government of New Brunswick

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

It will be led by Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health.

New Brunswick reports 20 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

The announcement comes a day after the province moved the Edmundston area into a lockdown as a result of skyrocketing cases in the region.

The province has said it will likely make a decision regarding the movement of zones between the phases of the New Brunswick COVID-19 response plan this week.

Case numbers for Monday have yet to be released but New Brunswick reported 20 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 334.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,124 cases, of which 776 people have recovered. There have also been 13 deaths.

The update will begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.

