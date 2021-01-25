Bertha Higgs, mother of N.B. premier, dies at 100

Bertha Higgs, the mother of New Brunswick’s premier, passed away on Monday morning.
Louis Leger, Blaine Higgs’ chief of staff tweeted about her passing Monday afternoon.
“We all join in expressing our condolences to the Premier, the Higgs family and the many lives that she touched,” the tweet read.
The Higgs family celebrated Bertha’s 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2020, at her home in Forest City, close to the New Brunswick-Maine border.
Bertha was a school teacher, and in fact, Higgs said last year that up until Grade 6, his teachers were either his mother or his aunt.
On her birthday, Higgs said his mother remained very inquisitive and was always asking about what’s happening in the province.
According to Higgs’s office, additional details on his mother’s passing “will be forthcoming.”
— with files from The Canadian Press.
Comments