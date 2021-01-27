Menu

Health

Doctors in hard-hit N.B. region warn COVID situation risks becoming unmanageable

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2021 12:16 pm
Two hospital workers helping each other put on medical gowns and gloves. Getty Images

Doctors in northwestern New Brunswick say they fear the COVID-19 situation in the region could get quickly out of control.

Several doctors held a news conference Wednesday urging people in the hard-hit Edmundston area to follow COVID-19 guidelines, get tested and to stay home if they feel ill.

Several doctors held a news conference Wednesday urging people in the hard-hit Edmundston area to follow COVID-19 guidelines

Some say they’re concerned part of the local population doesn’t believe in the seriousness of the pandemic and isn’t interested in getting tested.

The Edmundston region has been under a 14-day lockdown that began Sunday and has nearly half the 339 active reported COVID-19 infections in the province.

Dr. Jean-Philippe Lepage, an internist at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, says if projections hold, hospitals could become overwhelmed with COVID patients.

Lepage says the situation is worse in nursing homes than in hospitals, but says the relatively high number of cases in the community could quickly become unmanageable.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
