4 more deaths, 95 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Manitoba public health officials say four more people with COVID-19 have died, bringing the province to a total of 813 deaths.

The deaths include:

a woman in her 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

a man in his 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

a woman in her 70s from Winnipeg; and

a man in his 90s from Winnipeg, linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place Personal Care Home.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 9.6 per cent provincially and 6.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 95 new cases of the virus have been identified and brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 28,996.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

two cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

43 cases in the Northern health region

three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

three cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

44 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 3,456 known active cases and 24,727 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 154 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 127 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 281 hospitalizations.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,576 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 469,361. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

An outbreak has been declared at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre in Winnipeg. The site has been moved to Critical (red) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System.

Outbreaks have been declared over at the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre in Beausejour, Headingley Correctional Centre in Headingley, St. Norbert Personal Care Home in Winnipeg and Lions Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.