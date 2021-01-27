Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Canada Post worker dies after testing positive for COVID-19 amid outbreak at Mississauga facility

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Canada Post's Gateway facility in Mississauga.
Canada Post's Gateway facility in Mississauga. Global News

A Canada Post worker has died after testing positive for coronavirus amid an outbreak a mail facility in Mississauga, officials said Wednesday.

In a statement, the postal service said the employee, who worked at the Gateway East facility located near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue, last worked on Jan. 19.

“We are focused on supporting our employees who have lost a colleague while ensuring we continue to stringently follow the guidance and direction from Peel Public Health,” the statement said.

Read more: Canada Post workers isolating after coronavirus outbreak at Mississauga facility

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) told Global News the male employee worked the night shift.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The union said while night shift employees haven’t been mandated to get tested for COVID-19, the worker decided to.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He hasn’t been identified. His exact cause of death is not yet known, the union said.

“It is a very sad day for postal workers,” a CUPW statement said.

“It is a unnecessary loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. This tragedy under scores why we have been insisting to the government that postal workers are indeed frontline workers.”

As of Tuesday, 224 employees at Canada Post’s Gateway facility have tested positive for coronavirus since Jan. 1.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 149 COVID-19 cases at Mississauga mail plant' Coronavirus: 149 COVID-19 cases at Mississauga mail plant
Coronavirus: 149 COVID-19 cases at Mississauga mail plant
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesMississaugaCanada PostMississauga CoronavirusMississauga COVID-19Mississauga Canada Post Outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers