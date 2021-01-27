Coronavirus: 1 death, 39 new cases in London-Middlesex, MLHU says

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died and 39 others have tested positive for the coronavirus in London and Middlesex, local health officials said Wednesday.

The region’s pandemic case tally now stands at 5,527, of which 3,764 people have recovered, an increase of 17 from the day before.

The health unit says at least 193 people have died. Of those, 67 deaths have occurred since Jan. 1. There have been 27 days in a row this month where at least one death was reported.

The death reported Wednesday involved a woman in her 80s who was associated with a long-term care home. No other information has been released.

More than 2,114 cases have been reported since the beginning of this month, the most of any month during the pandemic.

At least 1,590 cases were active in the region as of Wednesday.

Details about the new cases, including location, age group and exposure source, were not immediately available.

The health unit is in the midst of upgrading its online COVID-19 dashboard, meaning only very limited information — the number of new cases, recoveries and deaths — is available.

The health unit says the process is expected to be completed Friday, and says the new system will also allow officials to provide virtual notifications to those diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health officials may provide more information during a media briefing set to take place Wednesday afternoon.

The region’s seven-day case average stands at 41.42 as of Wednesday, down from 48.14 on Tuesday. The 14-day average sits at 57.78.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 inpatients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre fell by two to 17 as of Wednesday, the organization reported.

Four are in critical or intensive care, a drop of one from the day before.

Active staff cases within LHSC remain unchanged at 16.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported that no COVID-19 patients were in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital as of Wednesday.

Six staff cases remain active within SJHCL. Five are linked to an outbreak at Mount Hope.

At least 334 people have had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 66 who have needed intensive care.

Earlier this week, officials with LHSC said the organization would see operating room capacity ramped up again on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 13 and a half of 15 operating rooms at University Hospital and 17 of 19 operating rooms at Victoria Hospital are running.

Institutional outbreaks

No new outbreaks have been declared or deemed resolved, according to the health unit’s outbreak status report, issued late Tuesday night.

London Health Sciences Centre, however, has reported that an outbreak in its University Hospital emergency department remains active as of Wednesday, linked to 10 staff cases, one more than the day before.

A non-institutional outbreak is also still active at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, connected to at least 19 inmate cases and 13 staff cases — three staff cases more than the day before.

As of late Tuesday, 12 institutional outbreaks were active in London and Middlesex, with 10 at long-term care and retirement homes.

Active outbreaks (as of Jan. 26) at seniors' facilities, as declared on: Jan. 19 at Peoplecare Oak Crossing (Red Oak)

Jan. 16 at Longworth Retirement Residence (facility-wide)

Jan. 9 at Glendale Crossing (Lambeth, Westminster)

Jan. 8 at Chelsey Park Retirement Community (third and fifth floors)

Jan. 5 at Oneida Long-Term Care Home (facility-wide)

Jan. 2 at Chelsey Park (long-term care – fifth floor, second floor)

Dec. 26 at Extendicare (facility-wide)

Dec. 23 at Middlesex Terrace (facility-wide)

Dec. 22 at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care (facility-wide; at least one resident and five staff were infected as of Wednesday, according to St. Joseph’s Health Care London. Five deaths have been reported.

Dec. 8 at Country Terrace (facility-wide).

The region also had a second hospital outbreak active as of Tuesday, located at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital in 2 South.

Local health officials have asked the provincial lab to examine positive samples from some quick-spreading local outbreaks to see whether the U.K. variant may be connected.

Since March, the region has seen at least 92 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including 66 at local seniors’ facilities.

Seniors’ facilities alone had been linked to at least 340 resident cases and 362 staff cases as of Tuesday. At least 95 have died.

A group of more than 200 doctors, researchers and advocates said Tuesday that Ontario must take urgent action to address the rising number of deaths due to COVID-19 in long-term care.

In a letter, the group says the situation constitutes a humanitarian crisis, and says the province’s nursing homes are still seeing staffing shortages, poor infection control and a delayed response to outbreaks.

The group is recommending the province bolster staffing immediately, legislate a minimum standard of daily care for residents and provide unrestricted access to family caregivers with personal protective equipment.

Schools

No new school cases have been reported by local school boards.

As of Wednesday, one case is active. It was reported at Chippewa Public School on Sunday.

At least 181 school and child-care centre cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

A vast majority of local students won’t be back in the classroom until at least Feb. 11.

Vaccinations and testing

An update on the local vaccination campaign is expected during a media briefing on Wednesday.

On Monday, health officials said all high-risk retirement home residents would receive their initial vaccinations by the end of Wednesday.

“After that, we’ll take about a week and a half pause as we acquire additional vaccine supplies for second doses,” said Dr. Chris Mackie earlier this week.

All eligible long-term care home residents received initial doses of the vaccine as of Sunday. Mackie says health unit teams will be going back in “about two or three weeks” for second doses at those homes.

Just over 6,000 long-term care and retirement home residents will have been vaccinated by the end of Wednesday, in addition to the 10,000 or so staff who were vaccinated at the Agriplex, Mackie said.

Ontario said it expects 26,325 Pfizer-BioNTech doses next week, which is far less than the amount originally expected. The federal government has not provided Ontario with an update on expected vaccine deliveries on Feb. 8 or Feb. 15, the province said.

Due to the health unit’s dashboard upgrades, no updated information is available regarding visitation numbers at the city’s two assessment centres. Both are continuing to operate by appointment only.

At least 3.6 per cent of tests were coming back positive as of the week of Jan. 10, down from 6.1 per cent the week prior. Updated numbers were expected Wednesday, but with the dashboard updates, it’s unclear whether new test positivity data will be released this week.

At least 12,103 tests were conducted the week of Jan. 10, down from 12,901 a week earlier.

Ontario

Ontario reported 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 49 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 450 new cases in Toronto, 342 in Peel Region and 171 in York Region.

She said nearly 55,200 tests have been completed since the last daily update.

Ontario also reported that 9,513 more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered since Tuesday’s update. A total of 305,330 doses have been given in the province so far.

There have been 260,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began and 5,958 people have died from the virus.

Ontario’s labour minister says the province is ramping up COVID-19 safety inspections on farms ahead of the new growing season.

Monte McNaughton says hundreds of inspectors will visit farms to ensure COVID-19 safety measures are being followed to protect temporary foreign workers arriving in the coming weeks.

The province says there were approximately 20,500 temporary foreign workers in Ontario last year and most resided in communal living quarters on farms.

McNaughton says inspections of these living quarters are the duty of the federal government.

The province says that more than 1,780 temporary foreign workers in Ontario tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020, and three died of the virus.

McNaughton could not say if Ontario will provide the COVID-19 vaccine to temporary foreign workers.

— This story will be updated with data from neighbouring health units.

— With files from The Canadian Press