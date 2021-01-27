Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Limited COVID-19 data until Friday as Middlesex-London Health Unit moves to new database

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 27, 2021 11:50 am
Migrating to the new database means the health unit will only be able to provide limited information about case numbers, recoveries and deaths during daily updates for Wednesday and Thursday.
Migrating to the new database means the health unit will only be able to provide limited information about case numbers, recoveries and deaths during daily updates for Wednesday and Thursday. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says it will only be able to provide limited COVID-19 information for the region over the next few days as it implements a new database for its website.

After using an internal case and contact management tool to collect local COVID-19 data, MLHU will now switch to Salesforce, a database system that’s already being used by the Ontario government.

Read more: How rapidly is Canada rolling out COVID-19 rapid testing?

Migrating to the new database means the health unit will be able to provide only limited information about case numbers, recoveries and deaths during daily updates for Wednesday and Thursday on MLHU’s COVID-19 dashboard.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Regular updating of the dashboard is set to resume on Friday, but MLHU notes some data fields may be missing in subsequent updates as staff adjust to the new database.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit adds that it intends to have any potential missing information filled in once the new database is fully implemented.

Read more: How does COVID-19 contact tracing work? Alberta doctor explains

Along with aligning the regional health unit with the province’s database, Salesforce will also allow the health unit to provide virtual notifications to those diagnosed with COVID-19.

The notifications will be sent via text message and will notify recipients of their test results, provide them information about self-isolating and prompt them to provide information about their symptoms and close contacts.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19OntarioLondonmlhuOnt.COVID-19 DashboardCOVID data for London and Middlesex CountyDaily covid-19 updats for London and Middlesex CountySalesforce database system
Flyers
More weekly flyers