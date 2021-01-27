Menu

Fire

Smoke billows from construction site fire in downtown Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
The scene of a construction site fire on Columbus St. in Halifax.
The scene of a construction site fire on Columbus St. in Halifax. Ashley Field/Global News

Large billowing clouds of smoke could be seen coming from a fire at a construction site in downtown Halifax on Wednesday.

Multiple fire trucks, police units and ambulances responded to the scene of the fire, located on Columbus Street near Kempt Road.

Read more: RCMP investigate shots fired in North Preston

Details are scarce at this time but dark clouds of smoke could be seen from across the Halifax Harbour in Dartmouth.

The fire has since been knocked down.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency services say there have been no injuries reported and that crews will remain on scene for some time on Wednesday.

Nova ScotiaHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceHalifax fireHalifax Fire and EmergencyKempt RoadColumbus Street
