Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 27

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

Peel Public Health confirms 3 cases of U.K. variant

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Public Health’s top doctor, said Wednesday there are three known cases of the U.K. variant detected in the region.

He said the latest information online was that there are two cases but notes a third case is being entered into the system.

“All of the cases have an association with travel and/or close contact with travel,” Loh said.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,670 new cases on Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those:

Story continues below advertisement

450 were in Toronto

342 were in Peel Region

171 were in York Region

63 were in Durham Region

48 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports under 1,700 new coronavirus cases, 49 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,670 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the third day in a row cases are below 2,000, bringing the provincial total to 260,370.

It is also the lowest increase in daily cases since Nov. 26 when 1,478 new cases were reported.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,958 after 49 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 2,725 from the previous day. The government said 55,191 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,428 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 39 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 238 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of eight from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,039 active cases among long-term care residents and 974 active cases among staff — down by 125 cases and down by 121 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.