North Okanagan anti-violence group relieved to see manslaughter charge laid in woman’s death

Send this page to someone via email

An executive director with an anti-violence organization in Vernon said the group is “relieved” a manslaughter charge has been laid in connection with the 2018 death of a local woman.

The charge comes nearly three years after Heather Barker, 37, died of her injuries after being taken off life support.

“We are also very thankful and appreciative of the work the RCMP have done over these last three years,” said Sherry Demetrick, co-executive director of Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

“Often, when there is a delay in charges, people in the community can get frustrated, so we are happy that they continued to work on the case.”

In March 2018, North Okanagan RCMP said Barker was found unresponsive at her home on Cordon Place, in the Rise neighbourhood of Vernon.

Story continues below advertisement

The mother of three was brought to Vernon Jubilee Hospital by ambulance, with what police described as “life-threatening injuries,” and concerned hospital staff notified police.

In 2018, a construction worker, working across the street from Barker’s home, told Global News he witnessed something unusual days before her death when a woman came out on the deck.

“I heard some yelling, it kinda sounded like she said, ‘Help me,’ and then the guy came out,” Jacob Sparling said in 2018. “Then, I was told, she was brought back inside.”

1:38 Witness reports odd scene before Vernon sudden death Witness reports odd scene before Vernon sudden death – Mar 19, 2018

Police said in the nearly three years since Barker’s death, RCMP have been conducting a “comprehensive and exhaustive investigation.”

Charged with manslaughter is Shaun Ross Wiebe, 43.

Wiebe is also facing a second charge that alleges he assaulted Barker and caused her bodily harm the month before her death.

Story continues below advertisement

A court document alleges the manslaughter occurred from March 10-15, 2018, the five days leading up to Barker being taken to hospital.

RCMP said Wiebe was arrested last Friday by the Vernon-North Okanagan Serious Crime Unit.

Shaun Ross Wiebe has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Heather Barker. Facebook

Wiebe remains in custody. His case is scheduled to be back before a judicial case manager on Feb. 10 to schedule the next court date.

Online records show Wiebe also had his registration with the College of Pharmacists of B.C. suspended in Dec. 2019, just over a year and a half after Barker’s death.

The college said, at the time, Wiebe was being suspended until an investigation could be completed because there was initial evidence that Wiebe suffered from a substance addiction that made him unfit to practice.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vernon woman identified in sudden death case

Global News has reached out to the professional college to see if the investigation has been concluded and whether Wiebe’s registration was restored.

He is not listed in the college’s directory of registered pharmacists and his Vernon pharmacy is listed as having closed months after Barker’s death in 2018.

None of the allegations against Wiebe have been proven in court.