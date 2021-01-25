Menu

Crime

Man charged with manslaughter in connection with Vernon, B.C., death

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 9:41 pm
RCMP outside Heather Barker's Cordon Place home after her death in March 2018.
RCMP outside Heather Barker's Cordon Place home after her death in March 2018. Global News

Almost three years after 37-year-old Heather Barker was taken off life support and died of her injuries, a manslaughter charge has been laid in connection with her death.

In March 2018, North Okanagan RCMP said Barker was found unresponsive at her home on Cordon Place, in the Rise neighbourhood of Vernon.

The mother of three was brought to Vernon Jubilee Hospital by ambulance with what RCMP described as “life-threatening injuries” and concerned hospital staff notified police.

Click to play video 'Witness reports odd scene before Vernon sudden death' Witness reports odd scene before Vernon sudden death
Witness reports odd scene before Vernon sudden death – Mar 19, 2018

Police announced Monday that 43-year-old Shaun Ross Wiebe is now facing a manslaughter charge in connection with Barker’s death.

He is also facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm that police said is related to an incident a month before Barker’s death.

Police said in the nearly three years since Barker’s death, RCMP have been conducting a “comprehensive and exhaustive investigation.”

Read more: UPDATED: Police investigating sudden Vernon death

RCMP said Wiebe was arrested last Friday by the Vernon-North Okanagan Serious Crime Unit.

Wiebe remains in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

