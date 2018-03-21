Vernon woman identified in sudden death case

The Vernon woman who died after being found unresponsive in her home last week has been identified as Heather Marie Barker.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to her death in hospital.

Barker was taken by ambulance from a Cordon Place house in Vernon last Thursday.

The 37-year-old died from unknown causes on Friday after being taken off life support.

Police are investigating to determine if the mother of three was the victim of foul play.

An online obituary said “it is through her children that we will remember all the good that Heather had to offer.”

A witnesses told Global News he saw a woman yell from a balcony of the home earlier in the week.

