West Kelowna man pleads guilty to aggravated assault in attempted murder trial

An Okanagan man accused of trying to murder his elderly mother has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge he had been facing.

In B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Tuesday morning, Kevin Barrett of West Kelowna made the surprise plea to aggravated assault.

Barrett had been charged with the attempted murder of his mother, Eleanor Holmes, in April 2019.

BREAKING: Surprise guilty plea from Kevin Barrett. He's now pleading guilty to the aggravated assault of his mother Eleanor Holmes. This is just ahead of his mother being called to testify against him. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) January 26, 2021

The plea came just before his mother was called to testify against him.

He had been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police arrested Barrett just hours after the 2019 incident.

Barrett's mother hasn't been allowed in the courtroom because she was being called as a witness against her son, but she now sits listening in the back row. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) January 26, 2021

Holmes was rescued by two passersby, with court hearing in earlier testimony that the victim was found covered with blood.

Barrett was found at Holmes’ West Kelowna home in Westview Village Mobile Home Park.

Court heard on Tuesday that Holmes let Barrett stay with her in her one-bedroom home to stop her son from being homeless.

Crown counsel had accused Barrett of beating Holmes, 79, then driving her up a forest service road in the Central Okanagan, rolling her over an embankment and leaving her for dead.

In her victim impact statement read by the Crown, Eleanor Holmes says she's terrified of her son Kevin Barrett. She's old and has a weak heart, she says. She doesn't want him back here. She doesn't think a protection order will keep him away. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) January 26, 2021

More to come.